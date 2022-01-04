BRASHEAR, Mo. -- Marion County found itself in a close, high-scoring game against Brashear in Tuesday's boys basketball road game, but the Mustangs would ultimately fall 78-73.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 26 points. Wyatt Goldinger added 16 points, Cooper Stotts put up 13 points and Spencer Whetstone scored 12 points.
Marion County (2-6) will host La Plata (1-8) in its next game on Thursday.
