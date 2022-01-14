WELLSVILLE, Mo. — Mark Twain held the lead going into the fourth quarter, but ended up falling to Wellsville-Middletown 43-40 in a road girls basketball game on Friday.
Lady Tigers senior Anna Echternacht was the leading scorer with 17 points. Senior Autumn Arndt added 15 points for Mark Twain.
Mark Twain was without the services of junior Audrey Ross, who was out with an injury.
Mark Twain (6-7) will compete in the Tony Lenzini Tournament from Jan. 17-22. The Lady Tigers will open up against Highland (5-2) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
