HANNIBAL — A shorthanded Hannibal team fell to Kirksville 50-22 in the homecoming girls basketball game at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s game was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, before it was postponed due to weather.
“I thought we played hard,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “It’s not easy to come into that situation against Kirksville, who’s a really strong team playing really well at this point of the season.”
Kirksville started strong and raced out to a 14-1 lead after a quarter of play, with the help of six points by freshman guard Elli Porter and two 3-pointers by junior guard Channing Totta.
Hannibal picked up the pace in the second quarter with the aid of five points from freshman guard Mariah Mayfield.
However, Kirksville outscored Hannibal by a 10-9 margin in the second quarter and would take a 24-10 lead to halftime.
“I thought our defense and communication was really strong in that second quarter,” Cerven said. “I thought we also blocked out really well in the second quarter. We harp on that, especially going into the zone defense. We can’t allow those second chance points and I thought we took those away.”
Porter hit two 3-pointers for the Lady Tigers in the third quarter, helping Kirksville take a 36-14 lead going into the fourth quarter as Hannibal could only muster four points in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers closed the door in the fourth quarter with the help of 3-pointers from Porter and Totta.
Porter finished with a team-high 18 points for Kirksville and pulled down two rebounds. Totta scored 13 points, while senior forward Corrine Vorkink scored eight points and came away with a team-high eight boards.
Mayfield scored a team-high nine points for the Lady Pirates, as well as pulling down one rebound.
“She’s really starting to figure out how to play varsity basketball,” Cerven said. “It’s tough as a freshman to hop into situations like that and get comfortable. I really think she’s starting to get herself comfortable. She’s been battling sickness, so she’s been out for a little while and to have her come back tonight was good to see.”
Hannibal (1-8) will play at Clark County (1-6) in its next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. These two teams met last week in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament, with Clark County winning 38-31.
“We are looking forward to the matchup,” Cerven said. “We talked about it at the end of the night was making sure that we are rested up and ready to go. It’s tough playing back-to-back nights.”
