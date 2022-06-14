CANTON, Mo. — It’s only summer, but Canton has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its girls basketball team.
Canton has been participating in the summer league in Hannibal and recently competed in the Quincy Shootout, putting up solid performances.
“We love the summer stuff,” said incoming Canton senior Nariah Clay. “It’s really beneficial going into it, especially since most of us play softball (in the fall). Then, we go straight from softball to basketball.”
Canton will return every player from last year’s team, plus adding a few freshmen to its roster.
The Lady Tigers are coming off an 18-8 season that saw them narrowly fall to Schuyler County in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal.
Canton also won its first Tony Lenzini Tournament in 13 years during the 2021-22 season.
Clay and the Lady Tigers are hungry for more this coming season.
“I think we are really starting to put it together as a team,” Clay said. “(We) are going to do some good things this year.”
Clay earned a Class 2 District 6 All-District selection last season, and was joined by incoming junior guard Macie Fisher with those honors.
Incoming juniors Emma Hultz and Kendall Weathers, as well as incoming sophomores Kielyn Ott and Macy Glasgow are coming off strong seasons.
Clay prefers to lead by example, but is looked to for leadership by younger players on the team.
“I was kind of put into that role last year, so just moving off of that going into my senior year,” Clay said. “I think I’ll figure it out. I’m not much of a talker when it comes to leading.”
While Canton has plenty of experience, they have been focused on the basics during summer practices and games.
“A lot of boxing out and rebounding, mainly,” Clay said. “(Working on) our defense.”
Canton has also stayed strong in an area they excel at — 3-point shooting — during summer play.
Even some of Canton’s summer league opponents have noticed how well they play together.
“Canton is always a good team to play with,” said incoming Hannibal senior Nora Hark. “Because they always teach us how to be better.”
