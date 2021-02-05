CENTER, Mo. -- It was a close game until the bitter end for the Mark Twain girls basketball team in Friday's home contest against Van-Far.
The Lady Tigers were able to come away with their second win of the week, defeating Van-Far 61-56. Van-Far narrowed the lead to two points with 22 seconds left but Mark Twain was able to prevail.
Mark Twain senior Emma Ross scored a team-high 25 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had two blocks. Junior Autumn Arndt scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, while junior Emily Evans pulled down eight rebounds.
Van-Far junior Devyn Keller led her team with 19 points.
Mark Twain (8-9) will host three games next week. On Monday, the Lady Tigers will face Paris (7-10) at 6 p.m.
Mark Twain will also host Montgomery County (13-6) on Tuesday and Elsberry (13-7) on Friday.