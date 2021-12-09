MONROE CITY, Mo. — Mark Twain is headed to the Monroe City girls basketball consolation final after defeating Paris 48-26 in the consolation semifinal on Thursday.
Lady Tigers senior Autumn Arndt scored a team-high 14 points. Emily Evans added 11 points, while Taylor Martin put up 10 points.
Lady Coyotes senior Carlee Long scored a team-high 12 points.
Mark Twain (2-3) will play Monroe City (1-4) in the consolation final on Friday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Paris (0-4) will play at Marceline (2-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
