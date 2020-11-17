Lady Tigers looking to advance to new heights

CENTER, Mo. — With the Mark Twain girls basketball team entering the season with a veteran-laden squad, the Lady Tigers look to advance to new heights after a first round exit in last year’s district tournament.
Mark Twain head coach Matthew Boswell has named seniors Emma Ross and Elizabeth Trower, as well as junior Autumn Arndt team captains for the 2020-21 season. Seniors Zoe Miller and Alyssa Ford are also looked a leaders for the younger players on the team.
Trower said she feels that her team can do better in district play this year.
“A lot of the teams we are playing this year, they haven’t lost too many players,” Trower said. “They’ve been teams that we played, so we know their strengths and we know what we need to do to adjust when we play them. I feel like we have a really good chance.”
Mark Twain returns four starters from last year’s team, with the fifth spot up for grabs.
Boswell said he is lucky to have more depth this season and has four players competing for the fifth starting spot.
“Zoe Miller is coming back after taking a year off last year, and her shooting and aggressiveness is really going to help fill some spots we struggled last year,” Boswell said. “Sophomore Audrey Ross has taken some major steps int he offseason and looks to have a bigger role this year.”
Only one freshman will be playing varsity this season, Taylor Martin, with Mark Twain having an experienced team.
The Lady Tigers will rely on Ross and Trower to carry the offensive load, with both players being the most consistent scorers on the team.
Mark Twain has been working on new offensive plays in practice as it prepares for the season.
“One of the main things we’ve been working on this year is transitional offenses,” Trower said. “So we really hope to run up and down the court against teams that are fast in transition. We’ve been conditioning a lot to make sure that we are in shape and ready to score on those fast breaks.”
Defensively, Boswell feels like the team has several solid players.
“Anna Echternacht took big steps to improve her post and help defense by the end of last year,” Boswell said. “Emma Ross or Autumn Arndt are the two I can set on the opposing teams best 1-2 players and feel good about.”
Boswell has had Mark Twain focused on fundamental skills in practices leading up to the season opener on Nov. 24 against Paris.
“We have lots of conditioning to be able to play deep into games and play a high-tempo game,” Boswell said. “This year, being my second year with essentially the same group, we have been able to dive into the playbook much sooner as well.”
Mark Twain finished with a 10-15 record after dropping its first round district matchup to Elsberry last season. After defeating Elsberry in the Clopton Tournament, the Lady Tigers fell to Lady Indians twice in 11 days at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Boswell said his team is looking forward to its Feb. 12 matchup against Elsberry this season, which will be at home.
“Coach (Kari) Koch-Dowell has a great group over there that is returning most everyone, like us,” Boswell said. “Our girls are excited for the matchup against Palmyra due to their former coach, Alex Brandenburg, taking over that program.”
Trower said she is excited to play in the Clopton Tournament again this season.
“Last year, we had some really good games (in the Clopton Tournament),” Trower said. “Our third-place game went really well against Elsberry. It was a real nail biter game, but really fun to be a part of. I feel like this year, we can definitely go in and take home first or second.”