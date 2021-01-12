SILEX, Mo. -- The Mark Twain girls basketball team fell to Silex 39-37 in a back-and-forth contest at Silex High School Monday night.
Mark Twain junior Autumn Arndt scored a team-high 15 points and led the team with 13 rebounds, while also coming away with two steals and an assist.
Lady Tigers senior Emma Ross scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals. Senior Elizabeth Trower scored seven points, had one rebound, three steals and one assist.
Mark Twain (4-7) will host Wellsville-Middletown (1-4) on Friday night.