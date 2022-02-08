MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- Mark Twain traveled to face Montgomery County, with the Lady Tigers having a frustrating Tuesday night and falling 65-34.
Seniors Anna Echternacht and Emily Evans led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 10 points each.
Mark Twain (7-12) will play at Elsberry (13-9) in its next game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.