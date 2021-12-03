LADDONIA, Mo. -- The Mark Twain girls basketball team fell to Community 49-28 on the road Friday night.
Mark Twain (1-2) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament next week. The Lady Tigers will play Marion County (3-0) in the first round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
