MONROE CITY, Mo. — In a hard-fought defensive oriented game, Mark Twain defeated Monroe City 37-28 in the consolation finals of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Friday.
“It feels good,” said Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell. “Anytime you go to a tournament as good as this one and bring home some hardware, it feels good.”
Both teams had difficulty knocking down shots early on, with the exception of Mark Twain junior Audrey Ross, who scored six of the Lady Tigers 10 points in the first quarter. Mark Twain would take a 10-6 lead after a quarter of play.
Monroe City sophomore Mari Gares was able to get her shot going in the second quarter, scoring eight points in the quarter.
Mark Twain would enter halftime with a 21-17 lead.
“We got some good looks and they got some good looks,” said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. “I thought (Mark Twain) did a really good job on the offensive glass with their size. Their size and strength kind of muscled us around down there and ultimately they converted more of their offensive rebounds compared to us converting our turnovers into baskets.”
The second half was dominated by defense as well, with neither team scoring more than nine points in either the third or fourth quarters.
“I loved our defensive energy,” Rung said. “We got after it and created the tempo that we wanted and forced some turnovers. Unfortunately it seemed like there was a lid on the hoop and we couldn’t turn those into a lot of points.”
Ross would lead Mark Twain with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Anna Echternacht added nine points for the Lady Tigers.
Boswell said Mark Twain’s defense did exactly what it needed to do in order to be successful.
“We struggled a little bit earlier in the year making our shots,” Boswell said. “What I’ve been telling our girls is that we are going to have hot days and cold days shooting the ball. We can’t be hot offensively all the time.”
These two teams play each other again on Tuesday, with Mark Twain (3-3) hosting Monroe City (1-5) at 7:15 p.m.
Mark Twain and Monroe City will also meet in the first round of the Clopton Tournament in the first week of January.
“There’s stuff we can improve on defensively,” Boswell said. “Definitely will be watching film the next couple of days, but I think our girls really earned a day of rest to kind of recover their bodies a little bit.”
Rung said this game was a measuring stick to see where his team is at.
“They get round one and round two is right away on Tuesday, so we’ll see who can make adjustments,” Rung said. “Our goal every game and every day at practice is just to get better and better. If we do that, I think good things will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.