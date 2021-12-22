QUINCY, Ill. — Canton bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a convincing 52-21 win over the West Central girls basketball team in the 14th Annual John Wood High School Shootout on Wednesday.
“I thought (our defense) was fairly good,” said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. “I was disappointed that we got out-rebounded obviously. But coming out here on the college court, that’s going to happen. We held them to 21 points, so I can’t complain about that.”
Canton raced out to an 8-0 lead, despite the West Central defense keying in on Lady Tigers junior point guard Nariah Clay. By the end of the first quarter, Canton had a 15-4 lead on the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Tigers put even more distance between West Central, taking a 32-11 lead into halftime.
Clay still managed to score a team-high 14 points and lead the Lady Tigers with five rebounds. She had 10 of her points in the first half, as she sat most of the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach for the Lady Cougars.
Although it is not unusual for Clay to lead Canton in scoring, the Lady Tigers were able to get plenty of offensive contribution from other players with eight different girls scoring points.
“I felt like our defense was able to get out in transition,” Baker said. “Kind of even distribution of the ball. A lot of layups and not as many 3-pointers as (the Dec. 16 loss to Unity).”
Canton sophomore point guard Macie Fisher scored eight points and had one rebound, while sophomore power forward Kendall Weathers put up seven points and had three boards.
The Lady Tigers also had major contributions off the bench, led by freshman shooting guard Macy Glasgow, who scored 12 points.
“She’s started a few games (for us) too and has come off the bench,” Baker said. “She’s a good sized player and really knows how to use her body. We found a mismatch inside, so we were able to get her the ball inside so she was able to rack up the points.”
West Central senior Emma Smith led the Lady Cougars with nine points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Brylee Lawson scored seven points and had eight rebounds.
Canton (5-3) will face California (5-2) in Moberly on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 12:30 p.m. in its next game.
“We are going to have to rebound well and get out (to a good start),” Baker said. “I think they like to shoot the three, so it will be a much faster-paced game that this one. So we are going to have to play up-tempo and guard the 3-point line.”
Following that game, the Lady Tigers will compete in the Highland Tournament the first week of January. Canton is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Scotland County (7-0) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
“It will be a pretty intense game,” Baker said. “That tournament is pretty loaded, too. They’ve got a lot of good girls teams in that tournament.”
