PARIS, Mo. — The Mark Twain girls basketball team won its season opener over Paris 47-31 on the road on Tuesday night.
Anna Echternacht led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, while Audrey Ross finished second in scoring with 11 points
Mark Twain (1-0) will play at Palmyra in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
