CENTER, Mo. -- For the second time in less a week, the Mark Twain and Monroe City girls basketball teams met in both teams first games since the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Panthers in the Monroe City Tournament consolation final.
The result was the same on Tuesday, but it took an overtime period to decide the game with Mark Twain edging Monroe City 51-47.
Lady Tigers junior guard Audrey Ross led her team in scoring with 19 points. Senior forward Autumn Arndt added 13 points.
Lady Panthers junior guard Lucy Pratt scored a team-high 11 points. Sophomore guard Mari Gares and freshman forward Audri Youngblood both scored 10 points.
Mark Twain (4-3) will host Clopton (2-4) in its next game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Monroe City (1-6) will play a road game against Quincy on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in its next contest.
