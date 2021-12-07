CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Canton girls basketball team defeated Clopton 63-44 on the road Tuesday.
Nariah Clay led Canton in scoring with 19 points, while Kendall Weathers was second with 11 points.
Madelyn Brune led Clopton in scoring with 15 points.
Canton (3-1) will host Clark County in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
