BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Mark Twain bounced back from a Friday loss to defeat Bowling Green 40-35 in Monday's road girls basketball game.
Lady Tigers senior Autumn Arndt and junior Audrey Ross tied for the team-lead with 12 points. Emily Evans put up eight points and Anna Echternacht contributed six points.
Mark Twain (5-4) will compete in the Clopton Tournament the first week of January when play resumes after Christmas break.
