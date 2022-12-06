FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal has carried its momentum over after winning the Winfield Tip-Off Classic consolation bracket last weekend.
The Lady Pirates defeated Fulton 51-38 in road girls basketball game on Tuesday to win its third straight game.
Hannibal sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum scored a team-high 10 points, while fellow sophomore Abbie Martin added nine points.
Hannibal (4-1) will play at Clopton (2-1) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pirates fall short to Fulton
FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal has been battling through some injuries at the start of the season and were faced with the task of competing against a strong Fulton team on Tuesday.
The Hornets would come out on top, defeating the Pirates 57-36.
Pirates junior Mason Hull scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Haden Robertson put up eight points.
Hannibal (2-2) will host Quincy Notre Dame (3-1) in its next game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Clay scores 1,000th point in Canton win
CANTON, Mo. -- Canton senior Nariah Clay made history on Tuesday night, scoring her 1,000th career point.
Clay led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 23 points to help Canton defeat Clopton 59-58.
Canton (2-1) will play at Clark County (0-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bowling Green falls to FZE
ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The Bowling Green boys basketball team fell to Fort Zumwalt East 55-51 on Tuesday night.
Bowling Green (1-3) will play at Louisiana (3-1) in its next game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
