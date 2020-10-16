HANNIBAL — The Hannibal volleyball team defeated conference foe Fulton in three straight sets (25-9, 25-10, 25-12) on Thursday night.
Lady Pirates outside hitter Bella Falconer led the team with 12 kills, and also came through with one block, five aces and five digs. Middle hitter Kendell Locke had two aces and seven kills. Setter Nora Hark had 23 assists and two aces.
The Hannibal JV team also won in two sets (25-13, 25-12) over Fulton.
Hannibal is now 5-0 in conference play and 9-4-1 overall. The Lady Pirates will host Mexico on Monday night and play at Kirksville on Tuesday night.