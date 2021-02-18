Lady Pirates to Moberly after 13-day layoff

HANNIBAL — It was the first game in 13 days for the Hannibal girls basketball team on Thursday night after having several games postponed in the past week due to the weather.
Hannibal was unable to get back on a winning track, with Moberly coming away with a 55-33 win over Hannibal at Korf Gymnasium.
“I was actually worried about (the layoff) coming into this game, but I thought our effort was really there,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “Our M.O. this season has kind of been slow starts ... from and effort standpoint, I thought we really played a solid ballgame.”
Both teams struggled to score early on, with Moberly taking a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Moberly had a 28-16 lead.
Moberly freshman guard Grace Billington was a challenge for Hannibal defensively, with her scoring a team-high 20 points for the Spartans.
“We were talking about (Billington) in our scouting report in pregame,” Cerven said. “We got to know where she’s at. We got to know when she’s shooting or getting ready to put it on the boards and we got to make things tough for her. She’s a good ballplayer.”
Moberly guard Kennedy Messer added 15 points, while pulling down three rebounds.
Moberly put away Hannibal in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter when the Spartans outscored the Pirates by a 19-8 margin.
One bright spot for Hannibal was the three-point shooting from senior guard Allie Hull, who drained three three-pointers in the first half. Hull finished second on the team with 10 points.
“That’s great to see her have a night like that,” Cerven said. “She works so hard in practice. She works outside of practice and to have it come together for her, that was really good to see.”
Hannibal senior guard Sydney Hart scored a team-high 11 points and also pulled down four rebounds.
“She’s got a motor and most of the time that motor leads to good things on both sides of the floor,” Cerven said. “So it was good to have her running for four quarters. She is so quick and whenever she has that dribble drive going, she is hard to stop.”
Moberly is now 8-11 after Thursday’s win over Hannibal.
Hannibal (2-15) will play two games in the next two days. Hannibal will host Fulton (14-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and host Marshall (3-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cerven said Hannibal will try to rest as much as they can while it plays three games in three days.
“We got to make sure we are maintaining our effort and hopefully our execution doesn’t falter too much because we’ve been out of the gym for a week and a half,” Cerven said. “So as long as we have that effort, that’s what we are really harping on going into these next couple of games.”