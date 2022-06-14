SHELBINA, Mo. — The Hannibal girls basketball team will compete in the South Shelby Shootout on Wednesday.
Hannibal’s varsity team will begin play at 9:20 a.m., playing Clopton at the high school gym.
The varsity team will then play Brashear at 10 a.m., while closing out against Highland at noon.
Junior varsity will kick off action at 11:20 a.m., playing Highland JV at the middle school gym.
The JV team will then play Schuyler County JV at 12:40 p.m., Quincy JV at 2:40 p.m. and Mendon-Unity’s eighth grade team at 4 p.m.
Hannibal will close out the week in the Truman Team Camp on Friday, with only varsity players competing.
The Lady Pirates will play in three sessions on Friday. The first session is at 10:30 a.m. at the Student Rec Center, the second session is at 2:30 p.m. at Pershing Arena and the third session is at 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Arena.
