QUINCY, Ill. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team is competing in the John Wood Community College Summer Shootout on Wednesday.
Hannibal will kick off the shootout with a matchup against Brown County at 9 a.m.
The Lady Pirates will then play Western at 10 a.m., and close out play with a game against Illinois Inferno at noon.
Hannibal will begin its Lady Pirate Skill Camp on Thursday, June 30 for grades seven through 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. These camps will focus on skill development and short sided games.
The Lady Pirate Skill Camps will also occur on July 14, July 21 and July 28 from 2 to 5 p.m.
