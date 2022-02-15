HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls swim team is small, but strong, coming away with a fourth place finish in the ILC's in Kansas City last week.
Sophomore Madelyn Johnson will be competing in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle, both events she competed in at state as a freshman last season. She made the top-8 in the 500-free in 2021.
Senior Kaylee Michaels will be competing in the 100-yard breaststroke. She had competed in team relay events in prior seasons, but this is her first time competing at state individually.
The Class 1 girls state swim preliminaries begin at noon on Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, with the finals to follow on Friday.
