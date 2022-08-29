HANNIBAL -- Hannibal was firing on all cylinders on Monday night in the home opener against Troy Buchanan.
The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Trojans in three straight sets -- 25-17, 25-12 and 25-15.
"Great play all around tonight," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "They had great energy and lots of talking."
Hannibal came out slow in the first set before Phillips talked to her team during a timeout.
"We just kind of regrouped," Phillips said. "We had four serve-receive errors in a row and we talked about how we had to get past that. From there, we just kind of took off."
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had eight set assists, two digs and one block.
Senior setter Nora Hark had eight set assists and seven digs.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune compiled six digs, nine kills and two aces.
Libero Lexi Wheelan had 10 digs, one kill and one ace.
Middle blocker Courtney Locke had three blocks and three kills.
Sophomore Abbie Martin led Hannibal with 12 digs in her first season on the varsity team.
"(Martin) is one that came out strong this summer at the Licking tournament, and from there she just continued to grow," Phillips said. "She's one that I'm really excited to see where the season takes her."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in three sets -- 25-13, 25-27 and 15-12. Mia Ebers had eight kills and four aces. Keegan Greening had six digs, while Malia Stolte had seven kills.
The Hannibal freshmen/sophomore team won in two sets -- 25-11 and 25-16. Mya Evans had 10 aces and four set assists. Ava Callicott had four kills and two aces.
Hannibal (2-1) will play at Payson Seymour in its next game on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
"We will watch some film tomorrow to just kind of see what we need to work on," Phillips said. "Definitely got to clean up our serving. I'm glad they are serving aggressively, but we just have to clean up our serving so we are not giving up those free points to the other team."
Sports Editor
