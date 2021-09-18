HANNIBAL -- Hannibal split with Marshall in Saturday afternoon's doubleheader at Veterans Softball Complex.
Hannibal won the first game 9-4 to snap a seven-game losing streak with a five-strikeout complete game from Kylie McAfee.
Alyssa Hart and Stormy Rickey each had two hits for Hannibal in the first game. Chloe Simms hit her first career home run, an inside-the-parker.
Marshall shut out Hannibal 8-0 in the second game. Hart was the starting pitcher and got one of only two hits for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal (4-11) will play at Kirksville (8-4-1) on Monday at 5 p.m.