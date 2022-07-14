HANNIBAL -- Hannibal has been making strides with its girls basketball program over the summer and is starting to see results.
The Lady Pirates finished June with a combined 17-18 record between varsity and junior varsity play in summer league and shootout games.
Which is big progress for a team that has only won five games in the past two seasons.
"We tried some things out after our first week and then I think we found our identity going forward," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "We've really been rolling. There was a week where we only lost one game the entire week."
Hannibal's varsity team won eight games in summer play, while the JV team won nine games.
Incoming junior Kate Minor was among six players who competed with the Hannibal Storm in Jefferson City last weekend, placing fourth in the varsity division.
"I think we did really well," Minor said. "Without having Coach Gaines there to help us, it kind of put the test of really understanding our plays and being able to learn from it. We worked well together as a team and we communicated pretty well. It showed a lot of our potential going forward against some bigger and stronger girls."
New offensive and defensive systems have been implemented over the summer with Gaines entering his first season as head coach.
"The girls have been killing it," Gaines said. "Once we got comfortable with what we were doing, we coach it up and everything else is taking off. We have been running fast and doing the things that we want to do both offensively and defensively."
The players have adapted well to the new schemes in place, getting more comfortable with the new offensive and defensive systems.
Minor said the team has adjusted well to the new playbook.
"It's not just set in stone," Minor said. "It's very flexible so we can work around whatever the other team is putting up against us. It gives us room to do a lot of different moves and opportunities we didn't have before with the previous offenses."
The team has gelled during the summer workouts, camps and games.
"I think as a team, we are bonding together a lot more as well," Minor said. "The plays that he puts together teach us how to be flexible with the basketball and have us make our own choices instead of being so robotic and waiting for perfect moments. He teaches us how to be basketball players and not just robots."
Several of the high school players are already familiar with Coach Gaines since he was their junior high coach.
Minor added that Gaines is a vocal coach that will be honest with the players on what he is trying to teach.
"I think that he's teaching us fundamental skills that are going to stick with us for a long time and I think that in-season it's going to pay off," Minor said. "Being able to be aware of what we are going to do and his coaching methods."
The Hannibal girls basketball program has had a good turnout of players during summer activities, enough to split up into three separate teams.
"It's been really nice to have as many girls as we've had," Gaines said. "I know some girls are hurt or on vacation or things of that nature. So, I mean we had a lot of girls rotate in and work both JV and varsity since the beginning of summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.