HANNIBAL -- Hannibal rebounded from Tuesday's loss with a 51-44 win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday.
The game became more physical as it went on, with both teams combining for 28 fouls.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL -- Hannibal rebounded from Tuesday's loss with a 51-44 win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico at Korf Gymnasium on Thursday.
The game became more physical as it went on, with both teams combining for 28 fouls.
"They played into what we like to do and what I wanted to do coming in," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "I wanted to make sure that we played physical and we played fast. We are going to be the aggressors from here on out. That's the way we played and I'm really happy we did."
Both teams started slow, but Hannibal would take a 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Pirates went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, putting Mexico in an early hole.
By halftime, Hannibal had a comfortable 28-17 lead.
"We kind of took off in the second quarter," Gaines said. "I've been trying to do my best to preach to the girls that we really got to get after it. We have to continue to turn it up each quarter until we finish it. I call it shifting our gears."
Hannibal sophomore guard Abbie Martin was a hot hand during the first half, scoring 11 points.
Martin finished with a team-high 15 points.
Lady Pirates sophomore guard Mariah Mayfield added 14 points.
"Abbie has been playing lights out this season," Gaines said. "She is right behind Mariah when it comes to scoring the basketball. I know I can count on at least 10 or 12 from Abbie. That's awesome from my point guard."
Mexico had its best scoring output in the fourth quarter with 17 points, but was too far behind to make a late challenge.
Claire Hudson and Alexis Willer tied for the team lead in scoring for Mexico with eight points.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Mexico 38-26, giving the Lady Pirates a clean sweep.
Hannibal (6-2) will play Rushville-Industry (0-13) at John Wood Community College in its next game at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
"I'm super excited," Gaines said. "I'm happy to be a part of that deal and really get some eyes on some talented girls I believe I have. I'm also excited to see some other basketball talent from outside of Missouri."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.