PALMYRA, Mo. -- Although Hannibal was not firing on all cylinders to start the Tony Lenzini girls basketball quarterfinal against Clark County on Tuesday, it was driving smooth as the game went on.
Hannibal put itself in pole position and came away with a 58-36 win over the Clark County, putting the Lady Pirates in the winner's bracket for the first time.
"I was hoping we would come out and kind of balance the scoring tonight," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "I'm super proud of what we did. It really was a testament to us bouncing back. We had two rough losses in a row and we are happy to get back in the win column."
It took Hannibal a few minutes to warm up and Clark County took a brief 4-0 lead.
Clark County's lead did not last, with Hannibal taking a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"We started off slow, but we were able to pick it up," Gaines said. "Which I absolutely love."
However, the game stayed close with Hannibal only holding a 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Lady Pirates then went on a 18-0 run to close out the second quarter and secured a 36-14 halftime lead.
"That's what we wanted to do," Gaines said. "I will say the girls were pretty disappointed we didn't start off how we expected to start. So, to see those girls fight back and get things done was really cool to see. It shows a lot of resilience and a lot of growth."
Hannibal remained in control during the second half after building a comfortable lead.
Although Lady Indians sophomore Dettriona Church had a strong game with 17 points, Clark County never seriously threatened Hannibal's lead in the second half.
"I told the girls at half we need to finish how we are supposed to," Gaines said. "We started off slow, but we pick it up. Which I absolutely love to see."
Hannibal sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum scored a team-high 10 points, with nine different players scoring for the Lady Pirates.
Baylee Pugh and Maria Stolte both added nine points for Hannibal.
Hannibal (9-4) will face Canton (10-6) in the tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"Those guys are really good," Gaines said. "We are going to be ready to go in practice and watch film on them. They've got a bunch of ballers that can handle the ball and shoot the ball."
