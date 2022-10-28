HANNIBAL -- North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal earned five selections on the All-Conference Team on Friday.
Senior setter Nora Hark was a First Team All-Conference selection, who recorded her 1,000th career assist during the match against Illini West on Oct. 10.
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune was a First Team All-Conference selection, who reached 500 career kills during a match against Fulton on Oct. 13.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan was the third All-Conference First Team selection for Hannibal.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess was an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick.
Hannibal finished the season with a 21-11-1 record and finished second in the Class 4 District 4 bracket to Parkway Central. The Lady Pirates were a perfect 8-0 within NCMC play.
Rounding out the All-Conference First Team were Fulton junior Mariah Reed, Fulton senior Olivia Huff, Kirksville junior Ellen McNeely, Mexico senior Jessica Stephens and Fulton junior Mackenzie Wilson.
Rounding out the All-Conference Second Team were Marshall senior Jazmyne Williams, Kirksville senior Sophia Harris, Fulton senior Quiara Walton, Marshall junior Katarina Simic, Fulton senior Alexis Raebel and Kirksville junior Maddie Dromey.
Other All-Conference Honorable Mention selections included Fulton sophomore Emily Elias, Marshall sophomore Shelley Thompson, Kirksville senior Malea Nelson and Mexico senior Ally Wilson.
