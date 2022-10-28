Nora Hark HVB.jpg

Hannibal’s Nora Hark (8) stretches to pass the ball during the Pirates match against Fulton on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. She was named to the All-Conference team on Friday.

HANNIBAL -- North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal earned five selections on the All-Conference Team on Friday.

Senior setter Nora Hark was a First Team All-Conference selection, who recorded her 1,000th career assist during the match against Illini West on Oct. 10.

