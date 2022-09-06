PAYSON, Ill. — Hannibal came away with a road win over Payson Seymour in a cross river volleyball showdown on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates won in two straight sets — 25-12, 25-20.
Tuesday's game was played under Illinois High School Association rules, with games being decided on a best-of-three instead of the typical best-of-five Hannibal is used to under Missouri State High School Athletic Association rules.
"It makes for a shorter night," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "It makes the girls realize that they have to keep that momentum going strong for those first two sets."
The first set was all Hannibal, with the Lady Pirates controlling the pace of the game and running up a healthy lead on its way to the set win.
Hannibal's momentum carried over to the second set and had a 9-1 lead on Payson Seymour when Lady Indians head coach Stacy Gilmore called a timeout.
"I was kind of worried my girls were falling asleep on the court, which I don't think they did," Gilmore said. "So (the timeout) was a let's go and if you want this, you have to fight for it (message). They decided they wanted it and they fought."
The Lady Indians then went on a run and narrowed Hannibal's lead to 13-10 when Phillips called a timeout of her own.
"In that second set, we came out really strong," Phillips said. "Abbie Martin had a really good serving run for us. Then they stopped talking and it went downhill from there. If our communication stays up, then our play stays up."
Martin had three kills, two aces and six digs. Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had six kills, one ace and 10 digs.
Hannibal junior setter Ashlyn Hess led the team with 11 set assists.
Hannibal senior setter Nora Hark had five kills, three set assists, two aces and three digs.
Payson Seymour (2-6) will play at Southeastern (5-1) in its next game on Thursday.
"We need to work on closing the blocks," Gilmore said. "Getting their confidence up in ourselves and we need to work on communication."
The Hannibal junior varsity team also won in two sets (25-21, 25-22) prior to the varsity game. Zanie Terrill had seven set assists and two kills, while Malia Stolte had five kills and six set assists. Mia Ebers had four kills and Keegan Greening had six digs.
Hannibal (2-0) will host Marshall (0-3) in its next game on Saturday at noon, which will be the first North Central Missouri Conference game of the young season for Hannibal.
"The last couple of years, they haven't been quite the caliber we've seen in the past from (Marshall)," Phillips said. "So we are kind of curious what they come out with this year."
