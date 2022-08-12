HANNIBAL -- Hannibal has won its volleyball district tournament the past two seasons.
Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, both years saw quick exits with lopsided losses in the sectionals.
"I think everybody's goal is to win districts again, so we can have that three-time winning streak," said senior outside hitter Kate Maune. "Maybe not lose in the sectionals when we get there. I would not like to get creamed this year"
That's a sentiment Maune's teammates share as they hope to make it further into postseason.
"I think to get over the top we need to have that team chemistry and connection with each other," said senior setter Nora Hark. "Because if one person is down, everybody feeds off that energy and everydoby else is down. Everybody needs to stay up and feed off of everyone else's energy."
Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips has been emphasizing picking up the pace of play.
"One that we kind of noticed after watching a lot of sectional film is our variations on our floor for our offense wasn't there," Phillips said. "So (we) just need to mix it up a lot and keep that communication going. Once one girl drops, we all seem to kind of follow. So, just keeping that energy up on our side of the floor will definitely propel us."
Hark and Maune were both All-Conference selections for Hannibal last year, with both players also making the All-District team along with junior middle hitter Courtney Locke.
Joining Locke as a middle hitter is sophomore Emilia Bates. Some other players figuring to see time in the back row are junior libero Ann Wagner and junior defensive specialist Lexi Wheelan.
Hannibal will need to replace All-Conference outside hitters Bella Falconer and Kendel Locke, who graduated.
"Bella is some big shoes to fill and so is Kendel in the middle," Phillips said. "This year, they have put in the work in the offseason and they just mesh really well out on the floor. Even a couple (of players) said this year's team seems different some way. They don't know what it is yet, but we can definitely tell it out on the floor."
Hannibal has a couple of sophomores ready to step up as outside hitters in Abbie Martin and Mariah Mayfield.
"Abbie has definitely been putting in a lot of work on the varsity floor for us," Phillips said. "She has just stepped up her game, for sure. Even from just the initial workouts, she puts in the work. The girls just seem to mesh well with her."
Hannibal senior right side hitter Kennedy Fitzgerald has noticed how well the team has gelled over the summer.
"I think we are all sisters here," Fitzgerald said. "So, I remember looking up to the seniors when I was a freshmen. So, it's like wanting to follow in their footsteps."
Hannibal hosted league nights twice a week during June and also participated in some camps over the summer.
One thing in practice the girls have been working on is quick hitting.
"It's kind of new," Hark said. "With three regular plays we've been trying to increase our tempo, so we can get the other team's defense off-guard."
The girls have also worked on conditioning and in the weight room.
"We've been working on different plays, different shoots and stuff making the play go faster," Fitzgerald said. "We've been working on when we get to that fifth set, we are not as tired. So we've been doing a lot of fast agility workouts."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 23 -- Francis Howell Central Jamboree
Aug. 29 -- Troy Buchanan
Sept. 6 -- at Payson Seymour
Sept. 10 -- Marshall
Sept. 12 -- Holt
Sept. 13 -- at Hickman
Sept. 15 -- at Mexico
Sept. 17 -- Rockwood Summit Tournament
Sept. 20 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 22 -- Kirksville
Sept. 24 -- Troy Invitational
Sept. 26 -- at Quincy
Sept. 27 -- at Fulton
Oct. 1 -- at Marshall
Oct. 6 -- at Rock Bridge
Oct. 8 -- Quincy Tournament
Oct. 10 -- Illini West
Oct. 13 -- Fulton
Oct. 17 -- Mexico
Oct. 18 -- at Kirksville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.