WINFIELD, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Timberland 41-18 in the first round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Hannibal freshman Mariah Mayfield led the team in scoring with seven points. Junior Nora Hark added six points.
"Offensively we couldn't settle down," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "We were rushing shots all night. Defensively, I thought we played really well at times."
Hannibal (0-2) will play McCluer North in the consolation semifinals of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
