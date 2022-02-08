QUINCY, Ill. -- Hannibal fell to Quincy 54-31 in a cross-state girls basketball game at Quincy High School on Tuesday.
"We are a young team still learning the game, but are making strides in the right direction," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven.
Lady Pirates freshman guard Mariah Mayfield led the way in scoring with seven points.
Hannibal (1-14) will play at Marshall (1-17) in its next game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
