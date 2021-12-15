MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Moberly 48-29 on Tuesday night.
"Our girls played with great effort against a tough team," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "Despite the score, they continued to play hard for four quarters."
Lady Pirates freshman Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high nine points. Junior Gracie Martin added eight points.
Hannibal (0-5) will play at Mexico (5-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.