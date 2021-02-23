MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal girls basketball team concluded its regular season on Tuesday, falling to Mexico 49-31 on the road.
“Despite our record, these girls continue to play with great effort,” Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven said. “I am super proud of how hard they have played this season.”
Hannibal senior guard Allie Hull scored a team-high 10 points, with senior guard Sydney Hart adding nine points.
Hannibal (3-17) plays Moberly (9-12) in the Class 5 District 15 quarterfinal on Saturday at Moberly High School, with tip-off at 1 p.m.