Lady Pirates fall to Kirksville

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls basketball team was unable to win a second straight game, falling to Kirksville 58-31 Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
One bright side Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven pointed to was the play of junior center Jade Thomas, who scored 10 points and came away with two rebounds in Friday’s loss.
“We’ve been pretty guard-heavy, and our play on the offensive side was lacking in the (center) position,” Cerven said. “I thought Jade had a really good game on both sides of the floor and really showed us what she can do offensively tonight.”
Hannibal got in an early hole after Kirksville started off the game with an 11-0 run.
Kirksville took a 20-6 lead after the first quarter of play, but Hannibal picked it up in the second quarter, scoring 12 points.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Hannibal sophomore guard Nora Hark scored seven points, including a three-pointer. Hark ended the night with nine points and two rebounds.
“(Hark) is a young point guard and she’s going to have ups and downs,” Cerven said. “She’s done a really good job of handling that. It’s a tough task to have a sophomore be a point guard for a varsity team, but she’s doing a great job.”
Kirksville closed the door in the second half, outscoring Hannibal by 24-13 margin. Thomas scored six of Hannibal’s 13 points in the second half.
Kirksville junior Corrine Vorkink led her team with 19 points.
Hannibal (2-9) will play Palmyra in the first-round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Cerven said playing Kirksville gives his team a good look of what Palmyra can do.
“Palmyra is pretty tall across the board as well, and another skilled ball club,” Cerven said. “Everybody can do offensive things for them anywhere. We’ve got to be ready for that and got to do a better job of closing out moving forward.”