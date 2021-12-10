HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Clopton 42-33 at home on Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
“Our third and fourth quarters were the best two quarters we have played all year,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “Our kids played hard on both ends of the floor.”
Senior Jade Thomas led Hannibal in scoring with 11 points.
The Lady Pirates junior varsity team defeated Clopton’s JV team 32-28.
Hannibal (0-3) will play at Moberly (3-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Lady Pirates next game.
