HANNIBAL -- Hannibal girls tennis opened up the week by hosting North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 6-3.
Mexico won four out of six singles matches and two out of three doubles matches.
Hannibal No. 1 Lanie Privett fell to Mexico's Katherine Gooch 10-0.
Lady Pirates No. 2 Aubrielle Krigbaum fell to Mexico's Jyllian Whitworth 10-8.
Hannibal No. 3 Kasey DeStefane defeated Mexico's Lucita Gleeson 10-6.
Lady Pirates No. 4 Abby Hickman fell to Mexico's Lani Blair 10-1.
Hannibal No. 5 Addison Sutton fell to Mexico's Alice Eggan 11-10.
Lady Pirates No. 6 Julia Lee defeated Mexico's Daida Herrera-Garcia 10-4.
The Hannibal duo of Privett and DeStefane fell to the Mexico combo of Gooch and Blair 10-7.
The Hannibal duo of Krigbaum and Hickman defeated the Mexico combo of Whitworth and Gleeson 10-7.
The Hannibal duo of Sutton and Lee fell to the Mexico combo of Eggan and Herrera-Garcia 10-4.
Up next for Hannibal (2-3) is a home match against conference foe Moberly (0-3) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
