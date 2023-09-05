hannibal tennis 9.5.JPG

The Hannibal duo of Kasey DeStefane and Lanie Privett competing in a home doubles match against Mexico on Tuesday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal girls tennis opened up the week by hosting North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 6-3.

Mexico won four out of six singles matches and two out of three doubles matches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.