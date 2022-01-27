KAHOKA, Mo. -- Hannibal played its second game in a row on Wednesday night, falling to Clark County 35-30 in a road girls basketball contest.
"We played hard tonight," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "Unfortunately we came up short."
Lady Pirates freshman Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 16 points.
Hannibal (1-10) will play at Monroe City (5-13) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
