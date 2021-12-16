MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Mexico 55-25 in Thursday's road game.
"Despite the score, our kids played with great effort tonight," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven.
Senior Jade Thomas led the Lady Pirates in scoring with seven points.
Hannibal (0-6) enters winter break and will host conference rival Marshall (0-3) in its next game on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
