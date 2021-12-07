HANNIBAL — Hannibal fell to Fulton 42-28 in the girls basketball home opener at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
“Our young kids played really well tonight for us in the second half,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven.
Freshman Mariah Mayfield led Hannibal in scoring with eight points. Gracie Martin added six points for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal (0-2) will host Clopton (2-2) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
