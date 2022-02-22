FULTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team defeated Fulton 34-32 in Monday's road game.
Lady Pirates freshman Abbie Martin scored a team-high 11 points. Freshmen Mariah Mayfield and Zaria Reese both added six points.
"Abbie also did a great job defensively as well," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "She was matched up against Fulton's best player (Nykiah Pittman), who scored 22 (points) against us in our last meeting. Zaria Reese and McKenna Hull continue to be a boost for us off the bench, contributing valuable minutes on both ends of the floor."
It worked as Pittman was held to just three points on Monday.
Hannibal (2-17) will close out the regular season on Tuesday, hosting Mexico (15-8) at 6:30 p.m.
