TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up volleyball season on the road, facing Troy Buchanan on Monday.
The Lady Pirates battled tough and defeated Troy in five sets -- 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Abbie Martin had an ace, eight kills, 27 digs and a block.
Malia Stolte came away with five aces, five kills and 17 set assists.
Courtney Locke had nine kills, three blocks and two digs.
Zanie Terrill racked up three aces, five kills and 13 digs.
Ashlyn Hess had five aces and 26 set assists.
Emilia Bates racked up five kills and three blocks.
Mia Ebers came away with eight kills and a block.
Kegan Greening had a team-high 20 digs.
Aly Falconer contributed three kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets -- 25-14, 25-23.
Up next for Hannibal (1-0) is the home opener against Payson Seymour on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
