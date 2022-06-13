HANNIBAL -- Just get one percent better each day.
That's been the message from new head coach Shawn Gaines to the Hannibal girls basketball team this summer as the team competes in local shootouts and summer league games.
"The girls are really taking that to heart and open to getting better and open on working on things," Gaines said. "Asking questions during workouts, which is really important. We've got some good stuff going so far."
Gaines has implemented new offensive and defensive schemes for this coming season and has saw some progress during summer play.
"We didn't come away with the results we wanted, but from a game plan standpoint, we are getting it," Gaines said. "We were within eight points in the first game and making a comeback in the last game, (where) we were a field goal away from tying it up and going to overtime. So we are making the right strides, definitely. I'm hoping we can pile up some wins throughout the summer league and get some confidence."
Since finishing with a 17-9 record during the 2019-20 season, Hannibal has fallen on tough times and only has won five games in the past two seasons.
Incoming senior Nora Hark said she noticed improvement in the team's play during summer play.
"The practices that we've had have been really crucial," Hark said. "With a new coach, we are kind of starting over, but it's been a good improvement. So, a lot of us are getting more comfortable with each other."
Gaines was Hark's junior varsity coach during her freshman year and is familiar with her being an varsity assistant the past three seasons prior to being promoted to varsity head coach.
"She's been a pretty solid leader for us since I took over," Gaines said. "I can tell she's the most excited about what's going on."
Hannibal had one of the youngest teams in the area last year, with 13 freshmen and three sophomores on the roster.
One of those freshmen, Mariah Mayfield, emerged as one of the Lady Pirates' top scoring threats last season.
Mayfield was the sole Hannibal player to earn a All-Conference selection last season and enters her sophomore year adjusting to a new offense and defense, as well as a new coaching staff.
"Hopefully within these next three years we will be contending with Hannibal High and maybe make it to state," Mayfield said. "Hopefully this year we can win conference and districts."
Mayfield said the transition in coaching has gone smooth.
"We've been going over a lot of plays (in practice)," Mayfield said. "What we could call the basics -- dribbling with a lot of pressure, going through layups with defense and stuff like that."
Incoming junior McKenna Hull saw her playing time increase as the season went on last year, getting significant varsity experience.
Hull said the experience of playing tougher competition such as Canton, Clopton, Palmyra and Quincy during the summer league last Monday and Quincy Shootout last Friday will be beneficial for the team
"It will help us with our game and getting better because (playing) better teams will help better us," Hull said. "Playing them again will help us."
Hull said the team is adjusting well to the new coaching staff.
"It's a lot of different stuff and I think it will take time to get used to, but I really like it so far," Hull said. "I think it will be good for our program."
Mayfield said the summer play has her excited to see what the upcoming season holds.
"We played a few teams in our summer league in Hannibal that we lost by only a few points that last year we were getting blown out by," Mayfield said.
Hannibal has a busy schedule for the remainder of June, playing summer league games on Monday and participating in several shootouts.
"(In) our first summer league (games), there was a lot more improvement than what we had in our regular season," Hark said. "We all kind of did our own thing, but still worked together and got a lot more done than we did for before."
The Lady Pirates will compete in the South Shelby Shootout on Wednesday, June 15 and in the Truman Team Week on Friday, June 17.
The following week, Hannibal will compete in the John Wood Shootout from June 22-23.
"We've got a lot of strong teams in the area," Gaines said. "Which is why I wanted to come here. Northeast Missouri and Central West Illinois is pretty stacked basketball wise. So, we are going to get a lot of good games and quality looks coming through this summer."
