KAHOKA, Mo. — Coming off a confidence-boosting win over Macon, Palmyra defeated Clark County 61-37 in Tuesday night’s road girls basketball game.
The Lady Panthers had four players reach double-digit scoring with sophomore Taytum White leading the way with 13 points. Freshman Clare Williams added 12 points, sophomore Candra King put up 11 points and junior Abbey Redd came away with 11 points.
Clark County junior Hope Ross scored a team-high 12 points.
Palmyra (14-6) will host South Shelby (14-4) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m. The scheduled Wednesday home game against Kirksville has been postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.