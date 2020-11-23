FULTON, Mo. -- The Palmyra Lady Panthers won its basketball opener against Fulton 43-34 on Friday at Fulton High School.
Fulton entered halftime with a 16-13 lead and took a 25-22 lead into the fourth quarter. That's when Monroe City turned it on.
The Lady Panthers outscored Fulton by a 21-9 margin in the fourth quarter to come from behind and earn the win.
Monroe City sophomore Haley Hagan led the team with 12 points. Hallie Dyer had 10 points, while Riley Quinn had eight points.
Monroe City (1-0) hosts Moberly on Monday. After Thanksgiving break, the Lady Panthers will travel to Canton on Monday, Nov. 30.