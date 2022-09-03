MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It has been a common theme for Monroe City and Canton to meet in the championship game of the Monroe City Softball Tournament in recent seasons.
The last two previous trips to the tournament final has resulted in one-run losses to Canton for Monroe City.
It was different this time with the Lady Panthers coming away with a 6-4 win on Saturday at Lions Field to capture the 2022 Monroe City Softball Tournament championship for the first time in five seasons.
Monroe City survived a challenge by Hannibal to win the opening round 3-1 before powering its way to an 11-3 win over Clark County in the semifinals.
"(There) hasn't been an easy game yet," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "I was really glad that we found our sticks in the Clark County game and that's what we needed to explode. I remember saying I wanted to find that spark and we found that spark. I think it carried over through the Canton game."
Prior to Saturday's tournament, Monroe City had run into some tough luck and found itself on the wrong end of two straight games that went extra innings in losses to Hickman and Macon.
"We worked on in practice on Friday on making adjustments and having a two-strike mentality," Chinn said. "Anything that goes high, we need to lay off and I think they did a heck of a job. It was great to see they were making adjustments because that's what you have to do at this level."
Canton defeated Knox County 8-5 in the first round and South Shelby 11-1 in the semifinals to advance to the championship round.
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the seventh inning to make a late charge, but ultimately fell short after leaving seven runners on base in prior innings.
"I was waiting for them to do it a little quicker," said Canton head coach Kristyn Arens. "They were their own worst enemy today, so they were beating themselves up. They are still a young team and need to find ways to win. This is a great learning experience ... and we just need to move forward."
Canton right-handed pitcher Emma Hultz started all three tournament games and pitched a complete game in the tournament championship game.
Hultz was hurt by several Canton errors, but still had five strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, one walk and three earned runs.
"It was her third game of the day, so she was fighting some fatigue and our defense didn't help her out," Arens said. "She found a way to finish, but she's definitely tired."
Monroe City split the pitching duties between Lucy Pratt and Audri Youngblood in Saturday's tournament.
Pratt started two out of the three games and in relief against Clark County, going nine innings with 13 strikeouts, five walks, seven hits and two earned runs. Pratt earned the win in the championship game after pitching four scoreless innings.
Youngblood pitched all three games and went eight innings with 13 strikeouts; while allowing one walk, nine hits and two earned runs.
"I can't say enough about our pitchers," Chinn said. "I call them the dynamic duo just because they are so strong together. They feed off of each other, they help each other out and they pick each other up."
Monroe City broke through in the third inning when Youngblood hit a two-RBI double to drive in Perri Dimmitt and Kiera Nash to give the Lady Panthers the lead.
The Lady Panthers took advantage of several Canton errors in the fourth inning that scored Abigail Smith and Cahlin Chapman.
Pratt hit a triple in the sixth inning that drove in Taylor Pfaff. Later in the inning, Youngblood singled to drive in Pratt to put Monroe City up 6-0.
Youngblood went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and three RBIs in the championship game. For the entire tournament, she went 5-for-7 with five RBIs, three runs and four stolen bases.
Chinn moved Youngblood back as Monroe City's No. 3 hitter after experimenting with her in the leadoff spot earlier in the season.
"She's been hitting solid, but there's been no one on base for her when she gets up there," Chinn said. "I think that three-hole is where she's best and where she dominates and where she's most confident at."
Macie Fisher hit a double with no outs in the seventh inning that drove in Allie Ruffcorn and Kielyn Ott. Fisher later scored on an error and Kinsey Biggerstaff hit a ground out that drove in Hultz, but Canton was unable to muster any more runs after that.
Hannibal fell to Monroe City 3-1 in the opening round of Saturday's tournament. Alyssa Hart was the starting pitcher and had seven strikeouts, while also getting an RBI at the plate. Chloe Simms and Kennedi Gibbons also had one hit each.
The Lady Pirates fell to Brookfield 3-1 in the consolation semifinal. Simms got the start in the circle and had four strikeouts, while GIbbons and Addison Friday both had one hit each.
Hannibal fell Knox County 7-3 in the seventh place game. Hart had five strikeouts in the circle and had a hit at the plate. Friday and Avril Collier each had one hit.
Hannibal (0-4) will play at Moberly (0-5) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Canton (5-1) will play at Westran (4-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Monroe City (4-2) will host Clark County (1-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
