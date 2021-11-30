PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls basketball team won their home opener on Tuesday night, defeating Mark Twain 67-31.
Palmyra sophomore forward Candra King scored a team-high 16 points. Taytum White and Clare Williams both scored 15 points.
Mark Twain junior Audrey Ross led the way in scoring for the Lady Tigers with 20 points.
Palmyra (2-0) will host Canton (2-0) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Mark Twain (1-1) will play at Community (1-0) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.