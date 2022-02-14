SHELBINA, Mo. -- South Shelby defeated Monroe City 62-28 in a girls basketball game at South Shelby High School on Monday.
Lady Panthers freshman Audri Youngblood scored a team-high seven points and senior Mackenzie Moss added five points.
Lady Birds junior Miranda Patterson led her team in scoring with 21 points.
Monroe City (6-16) will play at Brookfield (6-17) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.