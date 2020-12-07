MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City stay undefeated with another win on Monday.
The No. 1 seeded Lady Panthers dispatched No. 8 seed Louisiana in the first round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament, winning 81-11.
The game was never in doubt, with Monroe City taking a 38-2 lead after one quarter of play and a 54-4 lead at halftime.
Monroe City sophomore forward Haley Hagan scored a team-high 24 points. Senior guard Hallie Dyer was second on the team with 16 points.
The Lady Panthers (4-0) will play No. 5 seed Mark Twain in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the high school gym. Louisiana (0-1) will play No. 4 seed Marion County in first round of the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym.