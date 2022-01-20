PALMYRA, Mo. — Regulation time was not enough to decide a winner in the consolation semifinals of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament between Hannibal and Monroe City on Thursday.
After an overtime period, the Lady Panthers secured a 48-43 win over the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal held leads at various points in the game, but were unable to secure victory.
“We played with great intensity, but unfortunately came up short,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “As a team, we have really improved despite losing out of the tournament. Our young kids are really coming into their own. Our senior Jade Thomas played one of her best games ever.”
Thomas would led the way in scoring for the Lady Pirates with 17 points, 11 of which were in the second half and overtime.
Lady Pirates freshmen Mariah Mayfield and Abbie Martin also had big games, scoring 12 and eight points, respectively.
Coming through huge for Monroe City was senior Mackenzie Moss, who scored a team-high 19 points.
Monroe City sophomore Lucy Pratt scored nine points, while freshman Audri Youngblood added seven points.
Hannibal raced out to a 14-5 lead after a quarter of play, aided by six first quarter points by Thomas.
Moss ignited Monroe City in the second quarter with nine points, helping the Lady Panthers tie the game at 20-20 by halftime.
The Lady Panthers took a 28-25 lead by the end of the third quarter, but Hannibal tied it at 34-34 by the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Free throws would make the difference in halftime with Monroe City going 12-for-18 from the line, and the Lady Panthers scoring 12 of its 14 overtime points by free throws.
By comparison, Hannibal only had four trips to the free throw line in overtime. Mayfield scored six of her 12 points in the overtime period.
Monroe City (4-12) will play Van-Far (5-9) in the consolation final on Friday at 5 p.m.
Hannibal (1-7) is eliminated from the tournament and will host Kirksville (13-2) in its next game on Tuesday.
